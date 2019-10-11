‘Matilda the Musical’ coming to Huntsville this October with Lyrique Music Productions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Matilda takes the stage in Huntsville during the month of October.

Lyrique Music Productions is putting on a production of "Matilda the Musical" Oct. 18 - 27, performing at the Lee High School Mainstage Theatre.

The musical is a story about an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. The musical is based on the novel by Roald Dahl.

Tickets are available by going to the Lyrique Music Productions website.