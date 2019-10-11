Madison Police Officers push the power of pink in their department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - People may have noticed that Madison Police Officers are wearing new uniforms this month.

Every Friday in October officers will go pink to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Madison Police Department partnered with the Madison Police Foundation and the Huntsville Hospital Foundation to support the breast cancer patient fund.

MPD Community Resource Officer Teresa Taylor-Duncan said this fund helps breast cancer patients undergoing treatment or recovery efforts not covered by insurance.

"We have officers who have endured the challenge of defeating breast cancer and we also have officers who have family members who have succumbed to breast cancer. So with that being said, it's something near and dear to our hearts," said Taylor-Duncan.

Families can show their support as well.

The shirts cost 15 dollars. Orders must be placed to the Madison Police Foundation.