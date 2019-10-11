× Last 2020 presidential debate to take place in Nashville

(CNN) — The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Friday the schedule of the 2020 general election presidential and vice presidential debates.

The first general election presidential debate will be hosted by the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, will host the general election vice presidential debate on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will host the second general election presidential debate on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The third and final general election presidential debate will be hosted by Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

The CPD will announce further details about the debates, including format and moderators, in 2020. All debates will start at 9 p.m. ET and will run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption, the organization said.

The nonpartisan nonprofit organization has sponsored all general election presidential and vice presidential debates since 1987. The CPD does not receive funding from the government or any political party or campaign, according to the organization.

Last month, CPD announced former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama joined the organization as honorary co-chairs.