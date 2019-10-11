Jordan Road project nearing completion, Ryland Pike to start soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Jordan Road extension project is expected to be completed sometime next week, according to Madison County District 3 Commissioner Craig Hill.

"We could open the road probably today or over the weekend. But we are going to wait for permanent striping and reflectors," said Hill.

The extension project is nearly 2-years in the making. The final price tag has not been finalized.

The project itself was launched to eliminate a dangerous intersection.

"We worked on it a couple of years. It is going to save lives. It is a lot safer alternative to access 72," said Hill.

Time will tell if the extension will truly make the area safer. In the meantime, a new project will soon kick off on nearby Ryland Pike.

"By the time we wrap this up, we will begin the widening project on Ryland Pike. We have a grant of a little over $900,000 to widen Ryland Pike. We will leave one project and start the other, trying to make a safer community," expressed Hill.

Both projects address safety while catering to growth in North Alabama. Hill says the last he heard, 30 people a day are moving to the Huntsville area.

The timeline for the Ryland Pike project has not been set.