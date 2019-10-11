Huntsville police need help identifying car break-in suspects

Posted 10:46 am, October 11, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville police are asking for help in identifying suspects in a recent series of vehicle burglaries.

Police released surveillance video Friday morning of three people who police said are suspected of at least a dozen break-ins last week. The break-ins happened in the neighborhoods off Old Madison Pike between Robinhood Lane and Research Park Boulevard, police said.

The suspects were in an SUV that's possibly a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.