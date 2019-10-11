Huntsville police need help identifying car break-in suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville police are asking for help in identifying suspects in a recent series of vehicle burglaries.

Police released surveillance video Friday morning of three people who police said are suspected of at least a dozen break-ins last week. The break-ins happened in the neighborhoods off Old Madison Pike between Robinhood Lane and Research Park Boulevard, police said.

The suspects were in an SUV that's possibly a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.