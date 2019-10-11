Head to the Athens Saturday Market for all things fall

ATHENS, Ala. – Athen’s fall Market is back on the pavilion with pumpkins, spice bread, relishes and all things fall.

From 8:00 a.m. to noon, market-goers can buy fresh local produce, artisan gifts, and jam to music by The Silver Silos on Athens Main Street.

Children can build their own bird feeders and make Halloween Clay Scenes in the Kids Corner.

Complimentary Hot & Cold Apple Cider will also be available.

“We have all been waiting for the weather to turn cooler. It’s here and a perfect time to visit Athens Saturday Market’s Fall Market. Pick out the perfect pumpkin, grab some spice bread and enjoy the Market.” Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson

PRODUCE:

King Farm – Tomatoes, peas, broccoli, collard greens, turnip greens, cabbage, beets, brown eggs, canned goods, and fresh USDA pork.

Hines Family Farms – Turnip greens, mustard greens, kale, beets, swiss chard, cabbage, broccoli, winter squash, and a small selection of pumpkins.

Collin Daly – Pumpkins.

Peek Farms – USDA inspected beef and a variety of baked goods including peanut brittle, breads & cinnamon rolls.

Sweetgrass Farms – Pastured pork, grass fed beef and cut flowers.

Reeder Bees – All natural, raw, local honey in a variety of sizes, including comb honey.

PREPARED FOOD VENDORS

Recentered Roasters – Locally roasted bags of coffee, brewed coffee, pour overs, cold brew and iced, homemade baked items.

Tutt & Tutt’s – Garlic pickles, relish , mustard seed dressing, Cornbread, chess pies, and cheese chips.

Old South Sweets – Sweet breads and cakes.

ARTISANS

Jennifer Beddingfield – donkey milk soap and skincare products.

The Potter’s Hand – Handmade pottery.

Bob Amerman – Wood arts and crafts.

Stardust Art – Handmade journals and greeting cards.

Holly Gorman – Hand-painted yard ornaments.

Miss Amelia’s – Candles and necklaces.

Athens State University is the sponsor for Athens Saturday Market.