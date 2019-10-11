Hartselle rocks their Pep Rally of the Week

Posted 5:27 pm, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38PM, October 11, 2019

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Hartselle High School Tigers were rocking hard for the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week!

The Tigers put on a great show at Friday’s pep rally, complete with all the rocking hits and the 80s rock glam looks to go with them!

And just like that 80s rock — the Tigers were LOUD and ready for Friday night’s game against Decatur!

Decatur travels to Hartselle for the game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

For highlights and more football action, make sure to check our Football Friday page!

