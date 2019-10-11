Grant Police, Marshall County Deputies arrest man for attempted murder

GRANT, Ala. – Grant Police and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office made a joint arrest Thursday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Grant Police obtained an arrest warrant for Brandon Wade Fletcher, but asked for assistance from the Sheriff’s Office to make the arrest since Fletcher had a history of running from authorities.

Both departments went to a house on Old Union Road to make the arrest and stated Fletcher immediately ran away after seeing law enforcement.

Officers chased Fletcher down and captured him near Main Street.

When they searched his apartment, authorities found the sickle used in the assault, along with bleach and other cleaning materials. The Sherrif’s Office believes Fletcher was attempting to cover up evidence from the crime.

Fletcher was taken to the Marshall County Jail, and is being held on two counts of attempted murder. Bond was set at $50,000.