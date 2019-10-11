D.C. Police: Boy stabbed, seriously injured near US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a boy has been stabbed and seriously injured near the U.S. Capitol.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers are looking for a 14-year-old girl in connection with the stabbing that occurred Friday afternoon.

Police said the juvenile victim was not breathing when emergency crews arrived at the scene. There was no immediate word on a possible motive.

Police vehicles lined the streets near the Capitol South Metro station, about a block from the Cannon House Office Building. There’s no indication the incident had any connection to the Capitol or Congress.

Metro Transit Police say they have closed the Capitol South station as the investigation continues.

