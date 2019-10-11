× Alabama still under ‘Fire Alert’

ALABAMA – The Fire Alert is still in effect for Alabama as Friday, October 11th, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.

The AFC says that all 67 counties in Alabama currently remain under a ‘Fire Alert‘ which was originally issued on September 25th by the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC).

The AFC says the small amount of rain received throughout the state has not been enough to end drought conditions or wildfire danger.

The Fire Alert will remain in effect until rescinded by the State Forester.

While under a Fire Alert, permits for outdoor burning are restricted and issued on an individual basis at the discretion of the State Forester. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor.

Since the first of October, AFC wildland firefighters have already responded to 173 wildfires burning approximately 1,835 acres across Alabama. These numbers include a 365-acre fire in Sumter County and one for 122 acres in Shelby County. In September, the agency recorded 472 wildfires that scorched over 6,000 acres.

To report a wildfire, call (800) 392-5679. For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state or any other forestry-related issues, visit the agency website at www.forestry.alabama.gov/Pages/Fire/Totals.aspx