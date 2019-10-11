A November-like weekend in October!

A cold front moving through North Alabama Friday evening brings big changes for the days ahead.

It’s going to feel like November on Saturday and Sunday! Temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s by sunrise Saturday morning. Clouds and showers gradually thin out through midday, and it will be a little chilly until the sun reappears: highs rebound only to the lower and middle 60s in the sun (some in the 50s where the sun isn’t out for long).

Clouds move back in ahead of a fast-moving disturbance Saturday night into Sunday morning, and that should prevent frost with this chilly air. Lows fall to the lower 40s where it’s clearer longer; some may stay in the lower 50s where clouds move in faster.

Some showers are possible Sunday: on-again, off-again and uneven in coverage. The clouds and showers keep it cool: highs only in the sixties.

The better chance of showers Sunday comes over Central and South Alabama, and that could be impactful for the 1000Bulbs 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Unsettled Fall weather next week: There’s a good chance of rain in the region next week, but most of it will fall south of the Tennessee Valley region.

Monday looks dry, but the next wave of showers moves in on Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday. That round may drop as much as 0.2″ to 0.6″ of rainfall through midday Wednesday. It’s dry again on Thursday and Friday, but more rain looks possible by next weekend.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt