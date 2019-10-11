× 4-year-old dies after falling off play area wagon at Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office announced the death of 4-year-old Noa Vera.

The coroner’s report stated that Vera was inside the Children’s Hospital at the dental clinic when he fell.

On October 2nd within the clinic, Vera was inside one of the play wagons in the area. Under some circumstances, Vera fell out of the wagon and was taken to the ER. Vera was later transferred to the ICU where he died on Oct.10.

There are no more details at this time.

Children’s of Alabama has released the following statement: