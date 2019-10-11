3 killed in freight truck crash on Florida-Alabama bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a crash involving a car and a freight truck hauling lumber on a bridge that connects Florida and Alabama.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that the crash happened Thursday morning on the Lillian Bridge, which crosses Perdido Bay.

Florida Highway Patrol says the car was heading east toward Florida when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the truck. The freight truck caught fire, and the lumber it was hauling fell onto the road.

The car’s driver, 19-year-old Russell Drummond, and passenger, 19-year-old Christian Beech, were both ejected and died at the scene. The truck’s driver, 48-year-old Sheldon Liddell, also died at the scene.

The bridge remained closed for hours after the crash.