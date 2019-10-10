UAS holds drone rodeo in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Is it a bird, is it a plane, no, it's drones!

Thursday in Huntsville the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) rodeo took place. The event was for drone pilots and those interested in taking part.

It focused on building proficiency and skills needed for the public safety UAS mission.

Guests were able to talk to pilots, participate in team-building experiences, and watch drones fly.

"The ultimate goal I think is networking and then helping people to learn to fly, together, and to fly missions based on a given set of standards," said Chad Tilman, president of the UAS Information Sharing and Analysis Organization.

Many attendees were able to learn from other experienced drone flyers.