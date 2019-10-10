The Art of the Handbag luncheon is Oct. 23 at Burritt on the Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Fall fashions -- with an emphasis on handbags -- will be on display during a benefit fashion show this month at Burritt on the Mountain.

The Art of the Handbag is a fashion show taking place Oct. 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burritt on the Mountain's Baron Bluff. Queen Bee of Beverly Hills will be featured. The show is about fall fashion but focuses on the handbag accessory.

Tickets are $35 and there will be a cash wine and champagne bar.

Proceeds from the event go to Burritt's Education Department.

Tickets can be purchased online.