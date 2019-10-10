Spirit Airlines starts flights out of Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville travelers now have the option to fly using another airline.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reports that Spirit Airlines will celebrate its inaugural flights from Nashville International Airport on Thursday.

The airline’s President and CEO Ted Christie said with Nashville growing so fast, the Music City is the perfect place to start offering flights.

Starting this week, travelers can fly to Baltimore, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

On November 5, Tampa will be added to the list. Spirit recently said starting in late February, the airline will offer service to Austin.

Spirit will offer flights daily to each city, which all have nonstop options.

This comes as BNA is working to expand and renovate in hopes of attracting more airlines.

The airline is expected to announce more destinations on Thursday.