Montgomery woman to receive kidney donation after billboard campaign searching for a match

Posted 9:16 pm, October 10, 2019, by

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - After months of campaigning on billboards and social media, a Montgomery woman now has a match for a new kidney.

It's a dream come true for Verna Johnson, she has met her match, the person that will give her a new kidney.

Fifty-one-year-old Johnson has a new outlook on life because "Verna got a kidney!"

Back in April, Johnson launched a full campaign seeking a new kidney. She was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2017.

"It takes a toll on your body emotionally and physically," said Johnson.

She knows this fight all too well, her sister died after waiting on a kidney for 11 years.

"She's proud, she's smiling down," said Johnson. "She will always be a part of this journey with me"

An unforgettable moment and a forever life-changing one, she found her O+ match.

Jaime Burchfield, who lives in Birmingham, saw Johnson's story on Facebook.

"This might be something that I need to explore and then I saw it again, and I said 'God I hear you,'" recalled Burchfield.

Jaime said it was her faith that led her to make this major decision. "I feel called to do this, I understand this is going to give her a much better quality of life."

Verna is expected to have the kidney transplant later this month.

