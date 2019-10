MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison Police Department needs help identifying a theft suspect.

Police said they need help identifying a man, who they said is a person of interest in an alleged credit card theft.

Police said the crime happened at Target in Madison on Friday, June 21 at 3 p.m.

If you know who this person might be you are asked to call Detective Wes Grigsby at 256-722-7190.

