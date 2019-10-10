Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office still searching for man who disappeared in March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. - Answers have been few and far between in the case of a missing Lauderdale County man.

Detectives are still hopeful someone will share information with them about the disappearance of Bradley Eugene Lard.

On March 1 of this year, 39-year-old Bradley Eugene Lard vanished without a trace.

Detectives with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's office said Lard had nothing they could track him with. Not a cellphone, credit card, or bank account.

Statements given to detectives put Lard at a residence in the Cloverdale community on the night of his disappearance.

Witnesses told authorities, he was there, and the next thing they knew he was just kind of gone.

Lard walked almost everywhere he went, and it wasn't unusual for him to go great distances, but what alerted family and friends was that he never went a day without talking to them.

Numerous searches of the Cloverdale community have not turned up any leads.

If you have any information concerning the disappearance of Bradley Eugene Lard do not hesitate to contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. A phone call can be made to operators at (256) 386-8685 or use the P3 Tips app to send in your anonymous information. A reward is being offered for information which leads to closure in this investigation.