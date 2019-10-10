Landers McLarty Subaru recognizes outstanding teachers in the Tennessee Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Four teachers in the Tennessee Valley were recognized for their work inside the classroom and in their communities on Thursday night.

Eddie Pack, Jeanice Petty, Tim Hobbs, and Vanessa Papenburg were presented with the Landers McLarty Subaru star teacher award.

The award is part of a partnered program with the EarlyWorks Family of Museums and Landers McLarty Subaru.

The goal of the award is to celebrate outstanding elementary school teachers for the effort they put into their student's education.

"We put a fund together two years ago for title one students who were not able to participate in this museum. Over thirty-thousand kids are going to be able to visit a historic museum that at any other time in their life they may not get that opportunity," said Frank Williams with Landers McLarty Subaru.

Each teacher recieved an opportunity for their classroom to go on a field trip to the EarlyWorks Family of Museums.

They were also gifted 250 dollars to use in their classrooms.