Huntsville murder suspect in custody
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man wanted for a weekend Huntsville murder is in custody, police said Thursday morning.
Patrick Lee Terry, 47, was captured Thursday morning, a Huntsville Police Department spokesman confirmed. Police say Terry was located in a vacant house off Clifford Road just after 11:00 a.m.
Terry is accused of killing Anthony Fairley, 28.
Fairley was killed in a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Seminole Drive near Binford.
Police said Fairley and Terry knew each other and had a disagreement prior to the shooting.
The US Marshal Task Force and HPD assisted in the arrest.
Online jail records listed his bond at $60,000.
34.730369 -86.586104