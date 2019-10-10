× Huntsville murder suspect in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man wanted for a weekend Huntsville murder is in custody, police said Thursday morning.

Patrick Lee Terry, 47, was captured Thursday morning, a Huntsville Police Department spokesman confirmed. Police say Terry was located in a vacant house off Clifford Road just after 11:00 a.m.

Terry is accused of killing Anthony Fairley, 28.

Fairley was killed in a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Seminole Drive near Binford.

Police said Fairley and Terry knew each other and had a disagreement prior to the shooting.

The US Marshal Task Force and HPD assisted in the arrest.

Online jail records listed his bond at $60,000.

Patrick Henry, Seminole Dr Murder Suspect is in custody. He was located in a vacant house off Clifford Rd just after 11am this afternoon. US Marshal Task Force and HPD assisted in the apprehension. pic.twitter.com/RE2iIuXZo2 — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) October 10, 2019