Huntsville man indicted on 3 capital murder charges for 2018 triple homicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man has been indicted on three capital murder charges in the 2018 shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend, her 17-year-old daughter and her 16-year-old friend.

Rodney Shawn Geddes, 43, is being held without bail in the Madison County jail.

Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit hasn’t yet declared whether the prosecution will seek the death penalty, according to our news partner AL.com. Defense attorney Bruce Gardner said he’s waiting for copies of forensic reports and declined to comment further.

Geddes is indicted in the June 19, 2018 slayings of 42-year-old Iris Bynum, her 17-year-old daughter Heaven Hines and Heaven’s 16-year-old friend Xzariah Rice. Their bodies were found at a home on Knollbrook Drive that afternoon.

Police say Geddes was taken into custody in Franklin County, Tennessee, walking down I-24 that same night on unrelated charges. He was later extradited to Huntsville.

An Investigator said in the preliminary hearing, when they went to Tennessee to speak with Geddes about the drug charge, he saw blood on Geddes’s pants and his socks were soaked in blood.

A Madison County grand jury heard the evidence and determined prosecutors have enough probable cause to take the case to trial. A trial date hasn’t yet been scheduled.