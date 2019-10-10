Huntsville leaders move forward with Redstone connector expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - City leaders are also looking at a project to ease traffic as the city and Redstone Arsenal grows.

This week, the council said 'yes' to a preliminary agreement between the mayor and the state Department of Transportation for what's called the 'Redstone Arsenal East Connector.'

It'll run from I-565 to Gate 10 along Patton Road.

The city will pay a little over $560,000 and provide all right of way on the nearly $3 million project.

"And if we can provide alternate access to the arsenal and to gates that may be a little underutilized and under capacity, it's a win for us and the arsenal and our non Redstone Arsenal commuters daily who are trying to get around the city," said Shane Davis with the city of Huntsville said.

The connector will be part of the new southern bypass project, which the city says will happen in phases over the next several years.