Huntsville city leaders draft land deal for new cyber school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The first students are expected to start class next year at the new cyber school. This week, city leaders said 'yes' to a piece of property where the future school will be built.

City leaders have plans to pay around $1.6 million to buy the nearly 23 acres and turn it over to the state, which will oversee the new charter school.

The agreement doesn't yet have final approval.

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering will be built along Bradford and Wynn Drive.

Redstone Federal Credit Union has already pledged $3 million for the school.

City leaders say the brick building on site will be torn down to make room for the new school and dormitories for the 100 kids who'll live and study there.

"We can now formally execute the purchase option," Shane Davis with the city of Huntsville said. "We'll move toward closing and we'll be bringing documents to allow the city to transfer the property to the state to kick off the actual construction of the cyber school."

Until the new school is built, the kids will take their classes at the Bevill Center at UAH starting in the fall of 2020.

Huntsville city leaders are expected to give final approval to the purchase agreement before the end of the year.