Florence-Lauderdale animal shelter participating in “Empty the Shelter” event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – An event this weekend could help save the life of shelter animals in northwest Alabama. Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is joining a nation-wide effort to “Empty the Shelters”.

Who couldn’t fall in love with this adorable face? This pup and 100 of his canine friends are calling animal services home right now.

“It used to be we would only see puppies in the summertime, and we have seen puppies through the wintertime for the last several seasons,” explained Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones.

Jones says for some reason animal breeding seasons have extended. The new services facility, that opened earlier this year, is already nearing capacity. Which is where this weekend’s Empty the Shelter drive comes in.

“This time of year everybody is still full,” Jones said. “So it is a really good way to help match the pets with adopters and find them homes.”

Sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, people can come in and adopt an animal at a reduced cost. Twenty-five dollars can take a curious cat or anxious dog home. The Bissell Pet Foundation picks up the remaining adoption fee.

“If you can get someone who helps to pay that, then it doesn’t take a hit on your budget, and some shelters just don’t have the budget where they can do it,” stated Jones.

So this weekend is a chance for the public to help “Empty the Shelters” by carrying home a new friend. Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is one of 125 shelters in 26 states taking part in Saturday’s event. They are located on Roberson Road and will be open from 11 Saturday morning until 5 p.m.