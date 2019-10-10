Family speaks out after fatal accident involving dump truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The family of 26-year-old Kendall Chase Pannell is speaking out after he was killed at the intersection of Hobbs Island and Memorial Parkway.

Pannell's truck was hit by a Reed Contracting dump truck. In the hours following our first report, viewers came forward expressing concern about the driving habits of Reed drivers.

The company did not get back to WHNT for this report.

After getting back from the funeral home, Chase Pannell's family talked to WHNT News 19 reporter Ethan Fitzgerald.

"He was always really outgoing. He loved the outdoors. Anything to do with trucks and motorcycles he was all about it," said Dekota Reeves.

Dekota Reeves says his cousin would drop anything for his family and friends. Reeves felt his world drop when he found out Pannell was gone.

"It was like it couldn't be real. He was too young for something like this to happen," said Reeves.

Pannell's family says he worked not far from where the crash happened and had expressed concerns about dump trucks in the area of Hobbs Island.

After viewers also sent in their concerns, WHNT used a radar gun to track the speeds of the trucks. Most were going between 40-45mph in a 50. It was also clear that the drivers noticed the radar and a camera.

Still, Pannell's uncle, who drives a garbage truck thinks there's a lesson to be learned here.

"When you are flying through intersections like that, you are putting your and his life in danger. He ended up taking my family member's life. Because he was in a rush," said Kevin Reeves.

Pannell didn't have insurance and his family is trying to take care of his affairs. If you can help, here's a link to their GoFundMe.

The family is asking that people slow down their own lives and consider other people on the road. At the end of the day, we share one goal: make it home to our loved ones.

"Just because I don't know you, doesn't mean I don't care about you. I know you have a family some where. That wants you to come home at night," said Reeves.

