Drought Monitor Update: Extreme Conditions Remain Over Northeast Alabama – Severe Drought Backs Off Some

The new drought monitor is out for October 10. *Extreme* conditions remain across northeast Alabama. The *severe drought* has backed off a little bit. We are no longer in that category for Madison County. Things are much improved in the Shoals. Here is the look at the new map:

We can thank Monday’s rainfall for this. Most of the north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee received 1″-2″ of rain October 7. That’s why we have a slight improvement in the numbers this week. We still have a long way to go! We need another 7-8″ of rain to break the drought. Some rain is in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening with another round of showers next week. We don’t officially get into the wet season again until November and December.

Here is a look at last week’s drought monitor. You can see the *severe* and *extreme* conditions across most of the Tennessee Valley:

Here is how they look side by side:

Rain chances are up late Friday into early Saturday. This is the best chance of rain we have over the next seven days.

WHNT News 19 Weather