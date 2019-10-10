Coroner: Alabama man crashes, dies trying to elude deputy

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after he refused to pull over for an Alabama county sheriff’s deputy and crashed into a utility pole.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office says 42-year-old Heath Stafford refused to stop early Wednesday morning and tried to elude the deputy when he lost control of his pickup truck in Phenix City.

Stafford had to be extricated from the vehicle. The coroner’s office says he was taken to a hospital, where he died from multiple blunt force injuries. The crash is under investigation.

