× Boat capsizes at Ditto Landing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews said a boat overturned at Ditto Landing Thursday morning.

The call came in to rescue teams around 9:45 a.m.

Crews on the scene said the small sailboat was toppled over by wind.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said two people were on board the boat when it capsized, but they were able to get off and were not injured.

The Huntsville Fire Department, Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad and HEMSI all responded.