Athens-Limestone County Public Library creates program to serve families

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - The Athens-Limestone County Public Library said it's making some changes but one thing remains a top priority, serving families.

The library's director said a new program encourages learning, leisure, and overall quality time between parents and their children.

It's called the Primetime Family Time Program, and it's geared toward parents and children between the ages of six and ten.

"This is geared toward underserved families. They come together in the evening time, the entire family, this is not just a children's program. They have stories together, we have someone who reads them stories, and they have dinner that is provided through the grant," said library director Paula Laurita.

The library pays for the program through a grant from the Alabama Humanities Foundation.

The program is free of charge and takes place each Tuesday evening for the remainder of the month.