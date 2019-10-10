× 28th Annual Boo at the Zoo kicks off Friday for 18 Nights at the Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Trick or treat yourself on a trip to the Birmingham Zoo for 18 nights of ghoulish fun.

The Birmingham Zoo is starting Halloween early on October 11th with 18 days of spooky attractions, costumed characters, and carnival rides. Starting Friday, brave souls are invited to the 28th annual ‘Boo at the Zoo’ from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on the dates of October 11th-13th and October 17th-31st

Organizers say to prepare for ‘over the top’ fun.

Excitement to experience:

Take a spin on the new Spidermania* attraction

Meet, greet and take photos with Marvel* superhero characters

Enjoy a new twist to the ghostly Ghoul School performance

Listen and be entertained by nightly Bat Chats & Bio Facts.

Meet members of the animal family with close encounter Animal Greetings

Boogie down at the Monster Mash dance party

Trick or Treat Lane in the Alabama Wilds

Take a wild ride around the Zoo on our Eerie Express Train

Zip down the Spider Slide and spin on the ‘Scarousel’

Guests can experience the natural wonder of a massive Orb-weaver spider web in the new Orb-weaver spider habitat for the first time ever.

Boo at the Zoo guests are invited to wear family-friendly costumes at the event.

Organizers say that the *Spidermania ride and Marvel superhero characters are only on select nights.

For more information and tickets, click here.