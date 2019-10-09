× 1 dead following wreck on Memorial Parkway, Hobbs Island Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say one is dead following a wreck on Memorial Parkway around Hobbs Island Road.

Huntsville Police shut down all northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway around Hobbs Island Road due to the wreck. Police say a dump truck was traveling south on the parkway and tried to turn left onto Hobbs Island Road when it collided with a smaller truck.

The driver of the smaller truck was pronounced dead on the scene.

No names have been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

Police say traffic is moving slow and will be for a few hours.

