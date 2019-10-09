× Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Madison Academy Mustangs’ Avery Seaton

Madison Academy is coming off their 5th straight win and the Mustangs’ quarterback has been a huge part of that.

Madison Academy QB Avery Seaton and played a huge role in the Mustangs’ win over Guntersville helping to improve MA’s overall record to 5-1 on the season.

Seaton threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries plus completed 15 of 21 passes for 189 yards with two touchdowns, earning him the Player of the Week.