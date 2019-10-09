Tennessee soldier just home from deployment was bound, shot, killed in his home, investigators say

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — A Tennessee soldier was bound and shot to death in his home after he returned from a yearlong deployment last Tuesday, authorities say, WBIR reports.

Specialist Jacob Bishop, 35, was found dead by his mother.

Investigators say he was physically bound, had been shot numerous times and that his killer should be considered armed and dangerous.

“We continue to work tirelessly and around the clock to bring the party, or parties, responsible for the murder of a U.S. soldier to justice and to provide the Bishop family with some form of closure,” said Sheriff Tim Guider. “Jacob Bishop was a father of two and one of our nation’s guardians.”

The killing was not random, investigators say. Bishop had been deployed in Poland with the Tennessee Army National Guard, Loudon County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

“We have been pursuing multiple leads, spending countless hours around the clock, in our search for clues that we need to lead us to the party or parties responsible for the tragic killing,” Guider said.

Investigators are searching for a white SUV they say was seen in the area several days leading up to the murder, and was also spotted leaving on the day Bishop was found.

If anyone has any information about the victim, his associates or the vehicle of interest, they should call the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 986-4823.