Snoop Dogg reacts to Kansas concert backlash: ‘When you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gon’ get Snoop Dogg’

Editor’s note: The story below contains some profanity, included in a direct quote.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Rapper Snoop Dogg is reacting to backlash over his performance last week at Kansas University Friday that included pole dancers, a money gun and profanity.

This prompted an apology from the KU’s Athletics Director Jeff Long:

“We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show.” I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”

Now, Snoop Dogg is speaking out about the incident, telling radio host Howard Stern that he thought the fans enjoyed themselves.

“The audience enjoyed that s**t,” Snoop said. “I don’t know what the f**k they talking about.”

Snoop also said he had a lot of love for the university and didn’t want to talk badly about them.

“I think it was more the publicity of what I did,” the rapper said. “They had to cover it up. I respect them, and I wasn’t gonna put no smut on their name and say they did anything wrong because they invited me to come do what I do.”

But he did say he’s always going to be himself.

“And when you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gon’ get Snoop Dogg,” he said.