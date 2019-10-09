× North Alabama Homeless Coalition collecting winter clothing for homeless

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A north Alabama organization has set its focus on making sure the homeless population in Huntsville has what they need to stay warm during the winter.

The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is collecting gently used or new winter clothing for the homeless. They say that when you donate a coat to someone in need it goes beyond just keeping them warm.

NACH is asking for sleeping bags, blankets, sweatshirts, pants, warm scarves, coats, gloves, socks, thermal underwear, and knit caps.

While hypothermia is most likely at very cold temperatures, it can still happen during cool temperatures (above 40°F) if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat, or submersion in cold water, according to the CDC. Last year in January temperatures fell into the single digits several times.

Having the right gear can save lives.

NACH set up several drop-off locations to accept cold-weather gear donations.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

The Rock Family Worship Center 3401 Holmes Ave. NW 256-533-9292

Faith Presbyterian Church 5003 Whitesburg Dr. 256-881-4811

Church of the Nativity, Episcopal 208 Eustis Ave. 256-533-2455

First Christian Church 3209 Whitesburg Dr. 256-881-0150 (please use bin at the side entrance)

Monte Sano United Methodist Church 601 Monte Sano Blvd. 256-533-6083

First Stop Homeless Day Center 206 Stokes St. 256-533-3391

Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Brandontown Rd. 256-539-1070

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church 8020 Whitesburg Dr. 256-881-7223

Latham United Methodist Church 109 Weatherly Rd. 256-881-4069

Good Shepherd Catholic Church 13550 Chaney Thompson Rd. 256-882-1844

Manna House 2110 S. Memorial Parkway 256-503-4848 (Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays 4 – 7pm)