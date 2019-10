× AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Florida boy

ORLANDO, Fla. Florida authorities have issued an AMBER alert for a 2-year-old boy last seen in Orlando.

Jenzell Perez was wearing only a diaper when he disappeared on Oct. 8 from the 1000 block of South Conway Rd. in Orlando. Authorities believe has was taken by Sugey Diaz, 33.

Authorities warn Diaz should not be approached. Call law enforcement if you see Diaz or the child.