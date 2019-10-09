× Huntsville woman indicted in husband’s poisoning death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Madison County grand jury has indicted a Huntsville woman for the murder of her husband last year.

Marjorie Nicole Cappello, 33, was indicted by a grand jury in September for the murder of Jim Cappello, 37, at the couple’s home on Lauderdale Road last year.

Court records indicate Jim Cappello was poisoned.

Police said Jim Cappello’s friends reported him missing in September 2018. Police went to the home and spoke with Marjorie Cappello, who police said refused to let them into the home. Police said they later obtained a search warrant and found Jim Cappello’s body inside the home.

Court records indicate Cappello’s trial is set for Jan. 27, 2020.