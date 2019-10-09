Huntsville police share new video of Gamestop robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Police shared a new video showing a man robbing a Gamestop last week. Several police departments in north Alabama are hoping someone can help them catch the thief.

The Gamestop store camera shows a man walk into the Jones Valley store on Friday evening wearing a mask, a backpack and carrying a gun.

The man tells both Gamestop workers to start filling bags with money.

Huntsville police say the man also took the clerks' wallets, several video games, he even smashed a glass case and stole a gaming console.

That was the third Gamestop in north Alabama robbed since August.

On Monday afternoon, the Hartselle Gamestop was the fourth.

"It's a good atmosphere, great customer service. I like coming to Gamestop," customer Chauncey Jones said.

Police haven't said yet if the man in the video is the same person who also robbed Gamestops in Huntsville, Athens, a Dollar General, a Family Dollar, and Metro PCS. Police have since arrested Deonte Eddins, who they believe helped carry out three of the robberies.

On Wednesday, WHNT News 19 talked with Gamestop corporate spokesperson Michael Delgado to ask him what they're telling store managers to do since the robberies, such as keeping less cash on hand in the stores, adding more security, or emphasizing more store credit for trade-ins. Of those questions, Delgado wouldn't say.

But customers say they don't think it'll be long before police find who's doing this.

"Cameras, good surveillance, eventually, somebody will slip up and make a mistake," Jones said.

In a statement shared with WHNT News 19, Delgado says,

"GameStop is committed to working closely with local law enforcement in every way possible as they conduct their investigations on solving the recent spree of robberies impacting our stores in the area."

Police say the robber in the video is a white man, around 6'2", weighing 190 pounds, and he was wearing black pants and a gray jacket.

Police in Hartselle say the man who robbed the store Monday was driving a dark-colored Honda.

If you know who the man is, you're asked to call Madison County Sheriff's Office at (256) 533-8847, Hartselle police at (256) 751-4917 or Huntsville Police at (256)722 -7100.