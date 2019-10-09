× Huntsville man air-lifted from cruise ship with significant injuries

NEW ORLEANS, La. – A 23-year-old Huntsville man sustained multiple critical injuries onboard the Carnival Valor around 1:15 a.m., Tuesday.

Carnival told WHNT that the man was not injured falling into water, he fell on the deck. However, the circumstances surrounding the accident are not yet clear.

The Coast Guard airlifted the man from the ship around 4:00 a.m. and transported him to New Orleans University Medical Center.

The man remains at the hospital.

Carnival says the Valor’s medical staff responded to the incident and determined he needed immediate care.