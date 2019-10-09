× Huntsville Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show returns October 11-13, 2019

Huntsville, Ala. – The largest gem and mineral show in North Alabama returns October 11-13, 2019.

Located at the Jaycee Community Building, 2180 Airport Road, the Huntsville Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show will have something for everyone – from serious collectors to hobbyists and beginner rockhounds.

There will be dealers with a wide variety of minerals, crystals, jewelry, lapidary, rock-hunting supplies and more for sale.

Visitors can also enjoy demonstrations and displays, along with a mining flume and fluorescent room.

The fluorescent room uses a black light to turn the display into a dazzling rainbow of color.

At the mining flume, for just $3 you can find your own treasures.

For the first time ever at the show, there will also be a moon rock on display.

Admission is a requested $5 donation for adults, $1 for students. Children under 5 are free. Parking is also free.

The show will be open Friday and Saturday from 10:00am-6:00pm. Sunday hours are 12:00pm-5:00pm.

The Huntsville Gem and Mineral Society (HGMS) is a non-profit educational organization for people interested in mineralogy, geology, paleontology, lapidary arts and related fields. The primary purpose is to educate members and the general public.

In addition to the annual show, there are regular monthly meetings and special events, such as a fundraising auction, a picnic and rock swap, and a Christmas dinner.

HGMS members also have access to a state-of-the-art lapidary shop and to jewelry crafting activities, such as wire working and metalsmithing.