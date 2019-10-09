× Fort Payne man convicted in officer assault case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Fort Payne man has been convicted in an assault on a police officer earlier this year.

DeKalb County District Attorney Michael O’Dell said James Michael Lewis, 26, was convicted of second-degree assault Tuesday.

Fort Payne police said in April they arrested Lewis and three other people while trying to serve an arrest warrant at Deerfield Apartments in April.

Lewis will be sentenced Nov. 12 in DeKalb County Circuit Court, according to O’Dell. He faces up to 10 years in prison.