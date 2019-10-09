× Former Madison County teacher indicted on charges of sexual conduct with students

A former Madison County teacher has been indicted on five criminal charges involving inappropriate sexual conduct with students, according to our news partners AL.com.

Lyndsey Sherrod Bates, formerly a special education teacher at Madison County High School is facing a felony charge of engaging in a sex act with a student younger than 19. She is also charged with distributing obscene material to a student and having sexual contact with a student, according to the indictment issued Friday.

Although 16 is the age of consent in Alabama, the state’s teacher-student sex law says, “consent is not a defense.” The felony charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a lifetime on the sex offender registry.

At the time of her arrest, Lyndsey Bates was the daughter-in-law of Stacy Bates, a chief deputy for the Madison County sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office investigated the case and said the relationship “in no way has affected the investigative process or urgency leading to (the) arrest, nor to the future criminal justice proceedings.”

Lyndsey Bates’ then-husband Andrew Bates cited “incompatability” in a divorce filing on April 14, two days after the woman was arrested, court records show. The uncontested divorce was finalized in July.

The couple married in May of 2018. They separated this year on March 29 — the same day Lyndsey Bates resigned her teaching job, records show.

She is out of jail on bail pending trial, which is scheduled for February 2020.