× FBI, DEA conduct operation in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Federal and local authorities said they worked together on an unspecified operation that spanned across the region Wednesday.

The FBI, DEA and other agencies worked together Wednesday morning to conduct an operation across north Alabama, FBI spokesman Paul Daymond confirmed.

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the department was working with other agencies. Sheriff’s offices in Jackson and DeKalb counties also confirmed they were part of an operation with federal agencies.