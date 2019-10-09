FBI, DEA conduct operation in North Alabama

Posted 10:41 am, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:06AM, October 9, 2019

(MGN Online)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Federal and local authorities said they worked together on an unspecified operation that spanned across the region Wednesday.

The FBI, DEA and other agencies worked together Wednesday morning to conduct an operation across north Alabama, FBI spokesman Paul Daymond confirmed.

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the department was working with other agencies. Sheriff’s offices in Jackson and DeKalb counties also confirmed they were part of an operation with federal agencies.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.