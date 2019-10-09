Drug prevention group speaks out about federal crime sweep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Wednesday morning, federal agents collaborated with local agencies in a criminal sweep across multiple counties in North Alabama.

At least a half dozen local law enforcement agencies took part in arrests, along with drug enforcement agents, but the exact types of crimes committed here are still unclear.

One local drug prevention group said anytime a dealer is taken off the streets, progress is made

"Its always good news when we hear about our drug task force agencies preventing the influx of drugs coming into our community," said Ann Light of Partnership for a Drug-Free Community.

In Morgan County, marked and unmarked vehicles rotated in and out of the parking lot, dropping off and taking away people in custody.

Several people were taken to the federal courthouse in Downtown Huntsville after being booked.

Partnership for a Drug-Free community said the impact is larger than people think.

"This also sends a message to those dealers outside of the community to say, 'hey look, we are on top of this and we don't appreciate your effort,'" said Light.

The organization said approximately 21 million Americans need substance abuse treatment each year.

"That's our mission. To go out an educate our community about substance abuse disorders."

They said arrests like these aim to cut that number down.