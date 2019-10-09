× Blue Bell Ice Cream recalls select lot of Butter Crunch ice cream possibly containing foreign objects

(WIAT) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released the announcement (published October 8) that Blue Bell Ice Cream has recalled a select number of half-gallon cartons of Butter Crunch Ice Cream that could contain a “foreign object.”

The specific line of ice cream was produced in the Sylacauga, Alabama plant on Aug. 26, 2019. Blue Bell discovered the error after a consumer notified them of a piece of a plastic tool found in their Butter Crunch Ice Cream.

Blue Bell investigated and learned that the broken tool was inadvertently incorporated into the production process in a small amount of the product.

Recalled batches of Butter Crunch ice cream can be identified by the code on the top of its packaging lid: 082621222.

Where could the recalled half-gallons be?

The affected Butter Crunch ice cream were distributed to parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Stores that may have carried the batch have been instructed to remove the product from shelves.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

What if I have the recalled batch?

The FDA states that consumers who have purchased the item should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If there are any questions, consumers can call 979-836-7977 (Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST).

e company is recalling a full day of production of this flavor from the Sylacauga facility “in an abundance of caution.”