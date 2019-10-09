× Athens man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police arrested a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.

Larquris Delmar Crutcher was arrested Tuesday, October 8th for failure to register as a sex offender, according to the report.

Police say Crutcher did not register in August as he was required to by Alabama law.

When sex offender officer Greg Parnell checked Crutcher’s residence in September he was not there.

Crutcher was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.