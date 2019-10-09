ACT college admission test to offer single section retakes in 2020

More options are coming for students looking to improve their ACT test-taking experiences.

Starting next year, students who have taken the test will be able to retake individual sections rather than having to redo the entire exam.

Students will also have the option of taking the ACT online at selected test centers, with the average wait time for results being only two days compared to two weeks.

Additionally, ACT says it will report a “super score” for those who have taken the test more than once, letting colleges see the best scores from all test administrations.

The format and content of the test will not change, only administration and reporting methods.

Just in: we’re giving students more choices. Starting next school year, students will be able to: ➡️ Retake individual ACT section tests

➡️ Choose between online testing with faster results or paper testing

➡️ Get an ACT Superscore https://t.co/E1mEW3r2ow pic.twitter.com/tgF2XNJ6bn — ACT (@ACT) October 8, 2019

You can learn more by clicking