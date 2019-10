× Wrecks close 1 lane eastbound, 1 lane westbound of I-565 at Mooresville Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two wrecks are impacting traffic on I-565.

According to Huntsville Police nixles, one lane of I-565 eastbound is shut down at Mooresville Road due to a wreck.

Police say one lane of I-565 westbound at Mooresville is also closed due to a wreck.

Police say to expect delays.

