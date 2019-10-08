× Woman injured in wreck on Jordan Lane dies at hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A woman has died of her injuries after a wreck on Jordan Lane on Tuesday.

Huntsville Police say Paibon Navratil was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition but later died.

Police say they believe Navratil was trying to turn left from Brandontown Road heading south on Jordan Lane and did not see an oncoming vehicle.

Authorities say both vehicles went off the road and stopped at a local business located on the west side of Jordan Lane.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators say they do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor and no charges will be filed.